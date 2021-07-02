UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mitsubishi Electric Boss Resigns Over Decades Of Falsified Data

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Mitsubishi Electric boss resigns over decades of falsified data

Tokyo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The chief of Mitsubishi Electric resigned on Friday after the Japanese electronics conglomerate admitted to having falsified certain inspection data over more than three decades.

Earlier this week, the company said it had improperly inspected some of its train-carriage air conditioners and brake compressors.

The earliest of the fabricated inspection documents dated from 1985.

"I deeply apologise to everyone," CEO Takeshi Sugiyama told reporters.

"We reached a conclusion that I should step down from the president post and we need to work hard to regain trust under a new management," he said.

Mitsubishi Electric is one of Japan's largest general electric manufacturers, producing a wide range of products from home appliances to heavy machinery and defence equipment.

Trade and industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said the scandal could "damage trust in Japan's manufacturing considerably", reported public broadcaster NHK.

Mitsubishi Electric said it would conduct further investigations in all sectors, pledging to release a report on the issue in September and to take preventive measures.

But it insisted that the concerned products did not pose any safety risk.

Related Topics

Scandal Company Japan September Post All From Industry Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

19 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA receives applications to participate in WETEX ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.