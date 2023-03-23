UrduPoint.com

Miura, Kihara Claim Japan's First Ever Pairs Skating World Gold

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Miura, Kihara claim Japan's first ever pairs skating world gold

Saitama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara claimed Japan's first-ever figure skating pairs world title on Thursday in front of an expectant crowd in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

Miura and Kihara had taken the overnight lead with a personal-best short programme score, and sealed the deal in the free skate to finish ahead of American rivals Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

The Japanese pair finished with an overall score of 222.16, ahead of Knierim and Frazier on 217.48 and third-place Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy on 208.08.

"Riku was injured after the Beijing Olympics so we had a difficult season," said Kihara.

"But we have a relationship of trust and our bond pushed us to grow."Miura and Kihara's win has stoked hopes of a Japanese clean sweep among home fans as the country hosts the world championships for the first time since 2019.

