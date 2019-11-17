UrduPoint.com
Mixed Form For England Ahead Of New Zealand Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :England completed preparations for the first Test against the Black Caps with mixed fortunes in a drawn warm-up match against New Zealand A in Whangarei on Sunday.

After New Zealand batted first and declared at 302 for six, England slumped to five for 105 before a middle-order revival by Joe Denly (68) Ollie Pope (88) and Jos Buttler (116) lifted the total to 405.

At stumps on the third and final day, New Zealand were 169 for eight in their second innings with Jofra Archer taking three for 34 and Sam Curran three for 42.

The first Test starts in Tauranga on Thursday.

