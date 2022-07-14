Mlaysia reports 2,345 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :--:Malaysia reported 2,345 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,600,736, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,342 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Three new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,819.

The ministry reported 2,384 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,529,201.

There are 35,716 active cases, with 52 being held in intensive care and 31 of those in need of assisted breathing.