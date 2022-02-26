UrduPoint.com

MLB Cancels More Pre-season Games As Talks Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 08:20 AM

MLB cancels more pre-season games as talks continue

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Major League Baseball cancelled three more days of pre-season games on Friday as talks on a new deal with players continued.

MLB had called off the first scheduled week of pre-season games on February 18, pushing back the start of the exhibition season from February 26 to at least March 5.

On Friday an MLB spokesperson said no games would be played from March 5-7.

The move came on the fifth straight day of talks between MLB and representatives of the MLB Players Association in Florida, where little progress has reportedly been made in hammering out a new collective bargaining agreement in time to avoid postponing the start of the regular season scheduled for March 31.

Owners locked out players on December 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired.

After weeks of little movement, the parties have met daily since Monday, but MLB has set a deadline of February 28 for a deal to be reached to ensure that regular season starts on schedule.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred joined negotiations on site in Florida for the first time this week on Friday. Manfred met with union executive director Tony Clark one-on-one, according to multiple reports.

The sides reportedly remain far apart on key issues including the luxury tax rates and thresholds, minimum salaries and revenue sharing among clubs.

Related Topics

Progress Florida SITE February March December From Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AG ..

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

8 hours ago
 Pakistan safest place for sports related activitie ..

Pakistan safest place for sports related activities : Hasaan Khawar

8 hours ago
 Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence mov ..

Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence move: Shibli Faraz

9 hours ago
 Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pak ..

Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pakistan's progress: President

9 hours ago
 Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

9 hours ago
 Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>