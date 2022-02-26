MLB cancels more pre-season games as talks continue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Major League Baseball cancelled three more days of pre-season games on Friday as talks on a new deal with players continued.

MLB had called off the first scheduled week of pre-season games on February 18, pushing back the start of the exhibition season from February 26 to at least March 5.

On Friday an MLB spokesperson said no games would be played from March 5-7.

The move came on the fifth straight day of talks between MLB and representatives of the MLB Players Association in Florida, where little progress has reportedly been made in hammering out a new collective bargaining agreement in time to avoid postponing the start of the regular season scheduled for March 31.

Owners locked out players on December 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired.

After weeks of little movement, the parties have met daily since Monday, but MLB has set a deadline of February 28 for a deal to be reached to ensure that regular season starts on schedule.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred joined negotiations on site in Florida for the first time this week on Friday. Manfred met with union executive director Tony Clark one-on-one, according to multiple reports.

The sides reportedly remain far apart on key issues including the luxury tax rates and thresholds, minimum salaries and revenue sharing among clubs.