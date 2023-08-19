MLB, MLS games shuffled as storm churns toward Mexico and California

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer on Friday rescheduled games planned for Sunday in Southern California as the region braces for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres will all play doubleheaders on Saturday, bringing forward the games that were due to be played on Sunday.

The Dodgers are now set to play two games against the Miami Marlins on Saturday while the Angels play two against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Padres play two against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Pacific hurricane has triggered a warning of "potentially catastrophic" flooding on Mexico's Baja California peninsula and further north in the US state of California.

The storm is expected to weaken, but will likely still pose a major threat of flooding and high winds when it reaches southern California by Sunday evening, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

LAFC announced that because of safety considerations linked to the expected inclement weather, the club's game against the Colorado Rapids has been postponed from Sunday to Wednesday.

The Galaxy's home game against Real Salt Lake has been pushed back from Sunday to October 14.

Two NFL pre-season games were also scheduled for the weekend in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, while the Chargers are scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints at the same venue on Sunday.