UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLB Nats, Astros Cancel Workouts For Lack Of Virus Test Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

MLB Nats, Astros cancel workouts for lack of virus test results

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals and the team they beat for the title, the Houston Astros, called off practice Monday after not receiving results from COVID-19 tests taken Friday.

Nationals general manager and baseball operations president Mike Rizzo warned that Major League Baseball's bid to stage a coronavirus-shortened 2020 season was in jeopardy unless test results were available in a more timely fashion.

"Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with summer camp," Rizzo said.

"Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk." All Nationals players and staff were tested Friday for coronavirus as part of MLB's protocols as pre-season workouts began ahead of a planned August 23 start of games in home stadiums without spectators.

"Seventy-two hours later, we have yet to receive the results of those tests," Rizzo said. "We cannot have our players and staff work at risk.

"Therefore, we have cancelled our team workout scheduled for this morning. We will not sacrifice the health and safety of our players, staff and their families." Astros general manager James Click, whose club fell to Washington in seven games in last year's best-of-seven championship series, said his team also had not gotten Friday results.

"The safety of our players and staff remains our top priority," Click said. "The team is still awaiting results from COVID-19 tests taken on Friday. Due to the delay in receiving these results, coupled with the contagious nature of the virus, we felt it was prudent to cancel today's workouts.

" The Astros continue to follow testing and screening protocols, Click said, showing more confidence the US July 4 Independence Day holiday was to blame than systemic trouble that risks the entire campaign.

"Despite these delays over the holiday weekend, we're optimistic that the this process will be ironed out and we'll be back on the field and ready to compete for a championship soon," Click said.

MLB clubs are set to face only division foes and nearby rivals from the opposite league in a season cut to 60 games per club with playoffs scheduled as usual in October.

- structural efforts - The Nationals said Sunday that two of 60 players were positive for COVID-19 and did not show up at the ballpark, but manager Dave Martinez said those results came from tests taken last Wednesday.

Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle said the team had not received COVID-19 safety masks and gloves and stressed in tweets Sunday night the need for faster results.

"We need help to make this work. Faster test results, PPE for high risk individuals and players/staff with high risk family members.

"The individual efforts have been great so far but we can't rely solely on individuals. The efforts have to be structural as well," Doolittle said.

"I brought these things up because I want to play. I want there to be a season. And I want everyone to be as safe as possible.

"The sooner we figure these things out, the better chance we have to resume the 2020 season."

Related Topics

World Washington Independence Houston July August October Sunday 2020 Family All From Top Click Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

10 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

55 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Launches Domestic Production of Ventilato ..

26 seconds ago

US Electoral College Voters Must Back Their Presid ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.