MLB owners approve 2020 season proposal for players: reports

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Major League Baseball team owners have approved a proposal for starting the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season in early July in ballparks without spectators, according to multiple reports Monday.

The campaign was shut down two months ago while pre-season games were underway and the proposal for an 82-game season, about half the normal length, must still be approved by the players union.

Negotiatons were expected to begin on Tuesday, according to ESPN, The Athletic and NBC Sports.

The MLB plan becomes the first formal proposal for a major US sports league to exit a coronavirus hiatus, with the NBA, Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League seasons having been halted by the deadly outbreak.

The proposal would have players report to training camps starting in mid-June for about three weeks.

The playoffs would expand from 10 to 14 teams, with two extra wild-card clubs in both the National and American Leagues. The playoffs would end in early November, only slightly later than normal.

Teams would mostly play against clubs from their own division, minimizing travel and expenses. They would also face clubs from the same division in the opposite league.