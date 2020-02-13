UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLB Pitchers Must Face Three Batters Or End Inning Under New Rule

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

MLB pitchers must face three batters or end inning under new rule

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Every starting or relief pitcher will be forced to face at least three batters in one of several rule changes for the 2020 season announced Wednesday by Major League Baseball.

Managers often have used relievers to face a single hitter in specific situations, but the change, which begins with pre-season games on March 12, will force major strategy alterations.

If the pitcher can force the inning-ending third out by the batting team, he could leave the mound without having to face as many as three batters.

But it makes the gamble of sending in a reliever even trickier for major league managers.

Now the pitcher who might be perfect to retire a certain batter must end the inning or remain in place for at least the next two hitters behind him in the order, which could cause greater headaches.

If a pitcher enters the game while a hitter is into his time at bat, that hitter shall count as the first one he must face.

The rule has an injury caveat, saying a pitcher must remain "unless the substitute pitcher sustains injury or illness which, in the umpire crew chief's judgment, incapacitates him from further play as a pitcher."Club managers also saw their time to challenge plays and force video review reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.

Active rosters from the end of August through the playoffs were boosted from 25 to 26 players and mandatory injury list time was raised from 10 to 15 days.

Related Topics

March August 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

9 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

9 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

9 hours ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

9 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.