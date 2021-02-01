UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLB Proposes Shorter, Later Season Over Covid Concern: Reports

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:40 AM

MLB proposes shorter, later season over Covid concern: reports

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Major League Baseball has proposed postponing the start of the 2021 season and reducing the number of games, ESPN and other US media outlets reported Sunday.

The proposed plan put to the MLB Players Association on Friday would have the schedule shortened from 162 regular season games for each team to 154, but an expanded playoffs would see players receive all of their scheduled compensation.

ESPN reported that players were considering the plan, with MLB having asked for a response by Monday.

Under the proposal, Opening Day would be pushed back from April 1 to April 28 and Spring Training, now set to begin in mid-February, would start on March 22.

USA Today reported that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would retain authority to suspend the season for health reasons.

Citing league sources, ESPN reported that MLB made the proposal based on recommendations from health experts in the hope that the season would start when coronavirus cases in the United States have tapered off.

MLB had already suggested starting the season a month later than usual, but didn't want to extend the season into November and didn't want to pay players for games lost in a shortened season.

The Cactus League, in which major league teams play exhibition games in Arizona, this week asked MLB to delay the start of Spring Training amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Officials hope as cases decline and vaccinations increase, more fans would be able to attend both exhibition and regular-season games.

Player concerns about a delay reportedly include worries that a compressed season could lead to injuries and concern that any clause giving Manfred the ability to suspend play would mean a minimum number of games isn't guaranteed.

Related Topics

Lead United States March April November Sunday Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Nour ..

7 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Green Corner&#039; heritag ..

8 hours ago

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAE’s success ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.