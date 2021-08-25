UrduPoint.com

MLB Sets World Series To Begin On October 26

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

MLB sets World Series to begin on October 26

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The 117th World Series will begin on October 26 and could become the first Major League Baseball championship final extending into November since 2017, the league announced Wednesday.

In announcing the post-season schedule, MLB set the best-of-seven final to start with two games at the home ballpark of the team with the best record, a travel day on October 28 and three games at the site of the other club from October 29-31.

Games six and seven, if needed, would be played on November 2-3 back at the city where the showdown began.

The six-month MLB regular season will conclude on October 3 with the American League wildcard playoff game on October 5 and the National League wildcard playoff contest the next day.

The best-of-five AL division series matchups will open on October 7 with the NL editions beginning the following day.

The best-of-seven American League Championship Series will begin on October 15 with the National League Championship series starting the next day.

The San Francisco Giants own the best record in MLB at 81-44 with their NL West division rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions, next at 79-47. The Tampa Bay Rays, last year's World Series losers, lead the AL East division with an AL-best record of 78-48.

