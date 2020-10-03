MLB stretches virus-free player streak as playoffs begin

New York, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Major League Baseball has gone 33 consecutive days, and 41 of the past 42, without a player testing positive for coronavirus, the league and its players union announced Friday.

A total of 15,024 tests conducted in the past week through Thursday, the third day of the MLB playoffs, showed two positives, both from staff members of the same club, for a positive rate of 0.

01 percent.

The total number of monitoring stage samples tested so far has been 156,021 with 91 positives, a 0.06 percent rate.

There were 57 positives from players overall and 34 from staff members.

Early outbreaks during the shortened MLB season forced scheduling delays for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals but both were still in the playoff chase on Friday.