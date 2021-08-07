UrduPoint.com

MLB Suspends A's Laureano 80 Games For Positive Drug Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

MLB suspends A's Laureano 80 games for positive drug test

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Major League Baseball slapped Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano with an 80-game ban on Friday after he tested positive for steroids.

Laureano, 27, tested positive for the anabolic steroid Nandrolone and his suspension is effective immediately, officials said. He will also give up his salary for the length of the ban.

Laureano, of the Dominican Republic, released a statement through the players union denying he used steroids and saying he was "shocked" to learn he failed a test.

"Anyone who truly knows me as a person knows how much I love the game and that I would never intentionally do something like this," he said.

This was Laureano's first suspension since August 2020 when he banned six games for charging the Houston Astros' bench to go after their hitting coach, Alex Cintron.

Laureano appealed and managed to get the ban reduced to four games.

Laureano, who plays right field, was batting .246 with 14 home runs and 39 runs batted in over 88 games this season.

In his fourth season with the A's, Laureano is a career .263 hitter with 49 home runs and 150 RBIs.

The A's are in second place in the American League West division with a 61-48 record.

Related Topics

Oakland Houston Dominican Republic August 2020 Coach Love

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

8 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

8 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

8 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

8 hours ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

8 hours ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.