MLB will investigate incident involving Astros executive

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Major League Baseball said Tuesday it will investigate a locker room incident involving a Houston Astros executive accused of taunting a group of female reporters about a player banned for domestic violence.

Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman apologized Tuesday for his Saturday outburst but denied he had shown a "regressive attitude" about domestic violence as outlined in a sports Illustrated article detailing the incident.

"Domestic violence is extraordinarily serious and everyone in baseball must use care to not engage in any behavior -- whether intentional or not -- that could be construed as minimizing the egregiousness of an act of domestic violence," Major League Baseball said.

"We became aware of this incident through the Sports Illustrated article.

The Astros have disputed Sports Illustrated's characterization of the incident. MLB will interview those involved before commenting further." Taubman admitted yelling at three female reporters regarding relief pitcher Roberto Osuna as the Astros celebrated beating the New York Yankees on Saturday to win the American League crown.

"My comments were unprofessional and inappropriate," Taubman said in a statment on Tuesday.

According to Sports Illustrated, Taubman turned, unprompted, to the women -- one of whom was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet -- and yelled six times: "Thank God we got Osuna. I'm so fucking glad we got Osuna."Another Astros team staffer apologised to the women for the rant.