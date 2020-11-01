MLS cancels Minnesota-Kansas City, delays LAFC-San Jose

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer called off Sunday's match between Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United after a United player tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The league also announced it was postponing the scheduled Los Angeles FC match Sunday at San Jose "out of an abundance of caution" to allow for more testing evaluation.

Minnesota had a confirmed Covid-19 case on Wednesday and the second one for the Loons on Saturday, combined with a lack of reschedule dates before the November 8 finish of the regular season, forced the cancellation.

LAFC announced three positive cases of COVID-19 among their player group earlier in the week.

The move to postpone was made even though remaining players and staff have continued to test negative, including Friday.

The league is evaluating whether or not the match can be rescheduled in the last week of the campaign.

Because mutliple clubs will finish the season without playing a full 23 games due to pandemic disruptions, qualifying for the playoffs will be done on a points per match basis.

The wipeout costs Sporting a chance to move into first place.

Kansas City stand second in the Western Conference at 11-6 with three drawn for 36 points, 1.8 points per match to 1.84 for pace-setter Seattle.

Minnesota (8-5-6) stand fourth in the West on 1.58 points per match to 1.55 for fifth-place LAFC (9-7-4).

Sporting, LAFC and Minnesota have clinched playoff spots but the same is not true for seventh-place San Jose.

The Earthquakes (7-8-6) are on 1.29 points a match, just ahead of eighth-place Colorado with Vancouver, Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy also in the playoff hunt.