UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLS Cancels Minnesota-Kansas City, Delays LAFC-San Jose

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:50 AM

MLS cancels Minnesota-Kansas City, delays LAFC-San Jose

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer called off Sunday's match between Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United after a United player tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The league also announced it was postponing the scheduled Los Angeles FC match Sunday at San Jose "out of an abundance of caution" to allow for more testing evaluation.

Minnesota had a confirmed Covid-19 case on Wednesday and the second one for the Loons on Saturday, combined with a lack of reschedule dates before the November 8 finish of the regular season, forced the cancellation.

LAFC announced three positive cases of COVID-19 among their player group earlier in the week.

The move to postpone was made even though remaining players and staff have continued to test negative, including Friday.

The league is evaluating whether or not the match can be rescheduled in the last week of the campaign.

Because mutliple clubs will finish the season without playing a full 23 games due to pandemic disruptions, qualifying for the playoffs will be done on a points per match basis.

The wipeout costs Sporting a chance to move into first place.

Kansas City stand second in the Western Conference at 11-6 with three drawn for 36 points, 1.8 points per match to 1.84 for pace-setter Seattle.

Minnesota (8-5-6) stand fourth in the West on 1.58 points per match to 1.55 for fifth-place LAFC (9-7-4).

Sporting, LAFC and Minnesota have clinched playoff spots but the same is not true for seventh-place San Jose.

The Earthquakes (7-8-6) are on 1.29 points a match, just ahead of eighth-place Colorado with Vancouver, Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy also in the playoff hunt.

Related Topics

Vancouver Los Angeles San Jose Same Kansas City Seattle November Sunday

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

9 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

9 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

9 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

9 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.