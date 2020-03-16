UrduPoint.com
MLS Extends Training Shutdown To Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer has extended its halt on training for all its 26 teams until at least next Friday, the league announced on Sunday.

"MLS players are expected to remain in each club's respective market, and have been advised to exercise safe social distancing measures," a spokesperson for the league said in a news release.

The league said it is continuing to work with public health officials, coronavirus experts, the players' union and officials from other North American professional sports leagues to come up with a set of safety guidelines so teams can continue to train while the league is shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"MLS remains in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Agency of Canada on this continually evolving situation and will provide further updates as they become available," the league said Sunday.

On Thursday, the MLS suspended all games for 30 days. Two matches scheduled for March 21 were the first to be postponed in San Jose and Seattle after civic officials in those areas banned large gatherings.

