MLS Fire Name Ex-Basel Exec Heitz As Sporting Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:40 AM

MLS Fire name ex-Basel exec Heitz as sporting director

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Georg Heitz, the former sporting director at Swiss side FC Basel, was named sporting director of the Chicago Fire on Friday, the Major League Soccer squad announced.

Heitz will be called upon to guide a club that split with coach Veljko Paunovic last month while former general manager Nelson Rodriguez was given a business-only role.

"I'm honored to join Chicago Fire," Heitz said. "I believe in the vision of this club. I am very much looking forward to living in Chicago and I can't wait to get started.

" Heitz will control player acquisition and scouting for the Fire and oversee coaching, technical staff and youth development programs.

Heitz, 50, guided FC Basel from 2009-17, helping build a club that won eight league crowns and three Swiss Cups. Basel also played in the UEFA Champions League six times during Heitz's tenure, reaching the last 16 in 2012 and 2014.

The Fire have missed the playoffs in eight of the past 10 seasons, last winning a post-season game in 2009.

