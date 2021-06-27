UrduPoint.com
MLS Probing Racism Allegation In Timbers Clash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

MLS probing racism allegation in Timbers clash

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Major League Soccer launched an investigation on Sunday following allegations that Portland Timbers player Diego Chara was racially abused during a match against Minnesota United.

Timbers manager Giovanni Savarese said Chara had been abused by an opponent during his team's 1-0 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, and accused match officials of failing to take the incident seriously.

"I am very and extremely disappointed that still at this time we have to deal with situations that should not be happening anymore or in any sport or anywhere," Savarese said.

"It's things that are not acceptable and in this game there was a situation that had to do with a racist situation. A discriminatory word that has been said to one of our players that cannot have any place in anywhere or in any situation or any sport, nowhere.

"So, I'm extremely disappointed that still at this time we have to deal with these kind of situations in a game. The referee should have handled this situation in a much better way.

"I am extremely disappointed that it was not taken as seriously as it should have been." In a statement on Sunday, Major League Soccer said it was investigating the incident.

"MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously," the league said.

"An investigation into this matter has already begun. Further information will be provided upon the completion of that investigation."

