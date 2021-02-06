UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLS Says Tentative Deal Struck With Players To Kick Off 2021 Season

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

MLS says tentative deal struck with players to kick off 2021 season

New York, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Major League Soccer said Friday it had reached a tentative agreement on a collective bargaining agreement with players, paving the way for the season to start as scheduled on April 3.

"Major League Soccer and the Major League Soccer Players Association today reached a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement," the league said in a statement.

"The agreement, covering the next seven years from 2021 through 2027, is subject to the approval of the MLS board of Governors and the membership of the MLSPA." A deal would avert a threatened lockout of players by the league, which had invoked a force majeure clause in the collective bargaining agreement to reopen negotiations on a contract that was agreed upon but not ratified before the 2020 campaign and revised in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said the league lost $1 billion due to coronavirus and with the pandemic still overshadowing the 2021 campaign could not afford another season of comparable losses.

The MLSPA had countered that the renegotiation was prompted by "financial opportunism." MLS had already extended the deadline to end negotiations -- by a week and again on Thursday by 24 hours.

Full details of the proposed CBA were not immediately revealed.

Extending the deal through 2027 was one of the main points of disagreement, with the league pushing for it and the union reluctant to delay the increase in compensation that usually comes with a new agreement.

But the MLSPA, which said in a statement earlier this week that a work stoppage "at this time and in this environment would be catastrophic for the standing of MLS" confirmed in a statement Friday night that a tentative deal had been struck.

It will be put to the union membership for a ratification vote this weekend.

The North American league's 26th season is set to kick off in April with 27 clubs in US and Canadian markets, including expansion team Austin FC and other new sides planned in Charlotte, St. Louis and Sacramento.

Related Topics

Vote Threatened Charlotte Austin Sacramento St. Louis April 2020 Market From Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

8 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

8 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

8 hours ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

8 hours ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

8 hours ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.