MLS Sporting Kansas City player tests positive for COVID-19

New York, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A player for Sporting Kansas City has tested positive for COVID-19, the Major League Soccer squad announced Saturday, and started self-isolation under league safety protocols.

All other players and members of the club have returned multiple negative test results and have no symptoms, the team said in a statement.

Team medical officials will monitor the unidentified player, who will remain in isolation until medically cleared by Sporting Kansas City staff.

The team has also started contact tracing ahead of the its home match Sunday against Minnesota United.

MLS testing protocols require players to be tested every other day, including the day before each match.

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota are battling for the lead in the Western Conference, each on 17 points, one behind defending MLS champion Seattle, the West leaders.

Minnesota and Kansas City are both 5-3 with two drawn with a plus-five goal differential, the Loons ahead of sporting 21-20 in total goals to own second place.

Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew battled back from two goals down Saturday to salvage a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field, with Gyasi Zardes capping the scoring with an 88th-minute strike.

Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring in the 11th minute, notching his first goal of the season for the struggling Fire.

Less than five minutes later, Robert Beric doubled the score, racing onto a cross from Fabian Herbers and firing it home.

Although Mihailovic came off injured after 22 minutes, the Crew started the second half with energy, forcing Bobby Shuttleworth into a series of saves.

Columbus pulled one goal back in the 68th minute through Fatai Alashe.

And USA striker Zardes rescued a point with his 88th-minute strike, taking a deflected pass from Youness Mokhtar near the top of the penalty area and turning to score his third goal in two games.