MLS To Kick Off 26th Season With Matches In Houston, Seattle

Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

MLS to kick off 26th season with matches in Houston, Seattle

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Major League Soccer (MLS) announced on Wednesday that it will start its 26th season on April 16 with a match in Houston between the Dynamo and the San Jose Earthquakes and another in Seattle between the Sounders and Minnesota United.

Austin FC, the league's newest team, will play its inaugural match on April 17 against Los Angeles FC while defending champion Columbus Crew will open play on April 18 against Philadelphia, according to the opening weekend fixtures released on Wednesday.

The league's three Canadian teams will relocate to the United States to start the season because of COVID-19 spread. Vancouver will move to Sandy, Utah. Montreal will be based at Inter Miami's Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Toronto FC will be based in the Orlando area.The full season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, the league said on Wednesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

