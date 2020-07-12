UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MLS Tournament Game Postponed After New Virus Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

MLS tournament game postponed after new virus case

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer's restart tournament suffered further disruption on Sunday after a positive COVID-19 case forced the postponement of the game between D.C. United and Toronto FC.

In a statement, MLS said the game in Florida had been called off after one player received an unconfirmed positive test result for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Another player received an inconclusive test result. Follow-up tests were due to be taken early Sunday.

"Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all participants of the MLS is Back Tournament in making these decisions," the league said in a brief statement.

The postponement is the latest setback to hit the "MLS is Back" tournament, which marks the return of top-flight soccer in the United States following a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All 26 teams from the league are being based inside a "bubble" and playing games in a World Cup-style tournament at ESPN's World Wide of sports complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

However two teams -- FC Dallas and Nashville -- were forced to withdraw from the competition last week before a ball had been kicked due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela, the MLS's reigning MVP, also withdrew from the competition due to coronavirus fears.

Related Topics

World Sports Toronto Angeles Orlando Nashville Dallas Florida United States Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

36 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

51 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.