MLS tournament game postponed after new virus case

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer's restart tournament suffered further disruption on Sunday after a positive COVID-19 case forced the postponement of the game between D.C. United and Toronto FC.

In a statement, MLS said the game in Florida had been called off after one player received an unconfirmed positive test result for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Another player received an inconclusive test result. Follow-up tests were due to be taken early Sunday.

"Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all participants of the MLS is Back Tournament in making these decisions," the league said in a brief statement.

The postponement is the latest setback to hit the "MLS is Back" tournament, which marks the return of top-flight soccer in the United States following a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All 26 teams from the league are being based inside a "bubble" and playing games in a World Cup-style tournament at ESPN's World Wide of sports complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

However two teams -- FC Dallas and Nashville -- were forced to withdraw from the competition last week before a ball had been kicked due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela, the MLS's reigning MVP, also withdrew from the competition due to coronavirus fears.