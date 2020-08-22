UrduPoint.com
MLS's Chicago Fire Confirm One Player Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:40 AM

MLS's Chicago Fire confirm one player positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :As Major League Soccer tries to get its regular season back on track in teams' home markets, the Chicago Fire said Friday that a first-team player had tested positive for COVID-19.

"All other players and members of the club have returned consecutive negative test results and do not have symptoms," the Fire said in a statement.

"Upon receipt of the initial positive result, the player, who is asymptomatic, self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol." The team said the player hadn't travelled Thursday to Columbus, Ohio -- where the Fire fell 3-0 to the Crew -- and would remain in isolation until he is medically cleared.

The Fire are scheduled to host FC Cincinnati on Tuesday at Soldier Field.

MLS protocols for preventing the spread of coronavirus has MLS players undergo tests every other day, including the day before each match.

Confirmation of a positive test occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive results.

"As a result of this confirmed positive test, the Fire will now begin daily testing of the entire first team and football staff," the team said.

MLS shut down its season in March after just two weeks of play in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

They resumed with the MLS is Back tournament, played without spectators on a Disney World campus in Orlando, Florida, and resumed matches in teams' home grounds on August 12.

Sporting Kansas City maintained their place atop the Western Conference on Friday with a 2-1 victory at Minnesota.

The week's action is highlighted on Saturday with the Los Angeles Galaxy-LAFC derby dubbed El Trafico.

