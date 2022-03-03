(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo said Wednesday that Mexico captain Hector Herrera will join them later this year after his contract with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid expires.

"On behalf of the City of Houston and our loyal, passionate soccer fans, I'm honored to welcome Hector Herrera to Houston Dynamo FC," majority owner Ted Segal said in a statement.

"General manager Pat Onstad and I have focused on identifying a difference-maker for our club and Hector's talents make him a perfect fit." The deal will keep Herrera at Houston through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

The 31-year-old midfielder will join Houston this summer as a Designated Player.

Herrera has made 96 appearances with El Tri, highlighted by appearances at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup. He won gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

His 55 Champions League appearances are the most for any Mexican player, split across Portuguese giants FC Porto and Atletico Madrid.

He started for Atletico in the Champions League round of 16 on February 23 against Manchester United, a first-leg match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The second leg is set for March 15.