Mnuchin accuses Democrats of playing politics on aid deal

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday accused Democratic leaders in Congress of playing politics to block a new emergency pandemic spending package, which he said should be narrowly targeted.

The White House and Democratic leadership have failed to reach a deal for a new round of emergency aid to workers and businesses struggling to recover from the COVID-19 shutdowns, and now new talks have been held this week.

"I think the Democrats are very focused on the politics. Perhaps they think that any deal is good for the president and that's why they don't want to do it," Mnuchin said on Fox business.

Mnuchin repeated the stance that a deal is possible, if Democrats are willing to compromise and agree to a smaller package than the $3 trillion package the opposition legislators approved in the House of Representatives.

"Our view is let's spend a little over a trillion Dollars on areas of the economy that are going to be very impactful now that we can agree on. And if we need to do more we'll come back and do more and work together," he said.

"We don't need to do everything at once." But Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the idea of scaling back the proposal to that extent, although they agreed to cut back to around $2 trillion.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to provide $400 a week in additional unemployment benefits to jobless workers, down from the $600 approved in the last package.

And he has floated a capital gains tax, which would mostly help wealthy investors who trade stocks, which Mnuchin said would help spur investment and an economic recovery.

Schumer slammed the proposal.

"President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans say a tax cut for wealthy investors will help fight the COVID economic crisis, but think $600/week is too much for 30 million unemployed Americans," Schumer said on Twitter.

"They simply don't understand the magnitude of the problems on Main Street." Mnuchin continues to oppose the Democrats demand to provide aid to state and local governments which have lost massive amounts of revenue when businesses shut down nationwide.

He said there is plenty of money left over from the previous bill that has not been spent, which will allow states to chip in $100 of the $400 weekly jobless benefit.

However, Treasury's own data through July 23 shows major cities and populous states have used much of the funding: California has spent 75 percent, while Detroit used over 90 percent, and New York city nearly 100 percent.

Economists note that pandemic funding pressures mean many state and local governments may be forced to lay off teachers, police and firefighters.