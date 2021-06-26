UrduPoint.com
Mo Farah Fails To Make Olympic Qualifying Time For 10,000 Metres

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Mo Farah fails to make Olympic qualifying time for 10,000 metres

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's hopes of ending his track career at the Tokyo Games ended as he fell short of the qualifying mark for the 10,000 metres in Manchester on Friday.

Farah, 38, won a specially-arranged race to give him a final chance to qualify at the British Championships, but his time of 27 minutes 47 seconds was nearly 20 seconds off the time required to qualify.

