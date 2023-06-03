UrduPoint.com

Moavineen E Hujjaj Undergo Rigorous Daily Training To Assist Pilgrims During Hajj Days

June 03, 2023

Moavineen e Hujjaj undergo rigorous daily training to assist pilgrims during Hajj days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Moavineen e Hujjaj are undergoing daily training in various phases to improve their ability to guide and support pilgrims during the five-day Hajj stay from the 8th to the 12th of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The Primary objective of this comprehensive training is to equip Moavineen e Hujjaj with the essential expertise and knowledge needed to guide intending pilgrims to their designated camps, thereby enabling them to navigate the Hajj rituals smoothly throughout their Hajj journey.

The Moavineen received instructions, supported by maps, to ensure that Pakistani pilgrims are properly guided to their designated camps, even in the event of any forgetfulness on the pilgrims' part.

Sajjad Haider Yildrim, the Director of Moavineen, has stated that a comprehensive team of over 3,000 individuals will be deployed at different locations during the Hajj period. This team comprises Arabic and urdu speaking locals, Pakistani Moavineen, as well as medical personnel. Their primary role is to provide assistance and support to the pilgrims.

To ensure their efficiency, the volunteers are participating in daily group training sessions facilitated by experienced trainers. Each training group consists of approximately 40 to 50 individuals per day.

The majority of pilgrims, 95% in fact, expressed satisfaction with the hajj services provided by the ministry. However, a few individuals have raised minor concerns regarding the accommodation arrangement for separating male and female family members, as well as the consolidation of luggage into a single suitcase.

Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said Moavineen were being trained to assist pilgrims in case they forget their camps.

He stressed respecting to Saudi laws.

Shahmad Ali, as the head of the Hajj medical mission, made a solemn promise to provide exceptional medical services to pilgrims.

He emphasized that the medical mission's doctors have been steadfastly offering invaluable guidance to guarantee the health and safety of individuals throughout their Hajj pilgrimage.

