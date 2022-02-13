UrduPoint.com

Mob Lynching To Be Dealt With Full Severity Of Law: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while reiterating resolve for zero tolerance over mob lynching incidents, said the elements involved in such acts would be dealt with the full severity of law.

In a tweet, the prime minister referring to the latest mob lynching incident in Mian Channu, said that they had zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their hands.

The prime minister also directed the IG Punjab to submit a report over action taken against the perpetrators of lynching in Mian Channu and the responsible police personnel who failed to avert the incident.

"We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands & mob lynchings will be dealt with full severity of the law. Have asked Punjab IG for a report on action taken against perpetrators of the lynching in Mian Channu & against the police who failed in their duty," he posted on his Twitter handle.

