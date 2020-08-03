UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Game Sales In S. Korea Hit Record High In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 02:40 PM

Mobile game sales in S. Korea hit record high in H1

SEOUL, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sales of mobile games in South Korea soared to a record high in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic that has confined more people to their homes, industry data showed Monday.

Combined sales of three app markets -- Google's Play Store for Android devices, Apple's App Store for iPhones, and ONE store -- stood at 2.83 trillion won (US$2.37 billion) in the January-June period, up 1.3 times from a year earlier, according to the data by mobile big data platform IGAWorks.

The figure also represents the largest half-year tally on record.

Google Play racked up 2.25 trillion won in sales to account for 79.6 percent of the total, followed by homegrown integrated app store ONE store with 343.

6 billion won (12.1 percent) and the App Store with 235.1 billion won (8.3 percent).

NCsoft Corp. had the biggest market share of 34.8 percent thanks to the popularity of its massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) -- "Lineage M" and "Lineage 2M." Nexon Co. came next with 5.8 percent, trailed by Netmarble Corp. with 4.6 percent and Webzen Inc. with 3.8 percent.

Monthly active users of Android-based mobile games numbered 19.84 million in June, up about 4 percent from a year earlier.

Users in their 40s were the largest at 28.9 percent, followed by those in their 30s with 25 percent and those in their 20s with 18.8 percent, according to the data.

Related Topics

Google Mobile South Korea June Apple Market From Industry Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

31 minutes ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

2 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

2 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.