UrduPoint.com

MoC, CMA Announce Commencement Of Applying The New Corporate Law With Implementing Regulations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 08:50 AM

MoC, CMA announce commencement of applying the new corporate law with implementing regulations

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced the entry into force of the new corporate law and its implementing regulations, as of today, the 19th of January, 2023.

The Ministry and the Authority confirmed the contribution of the new law in enabling companies to grow and expand, address challenges and keep abreast of the economic developments the Kingdom witnesses at all levels to achieve the goals and initiatives of its Vision 2030.

They also pointed out to the law's role in regulating provisions related to companies in all their forms, within a unified legislative document, as part of their efforts to complete the modernization and reform of legislation and commercial and investment laws in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Commerce and CMA had previously explained the mechanism for implementing the new law for companies, as an extension of their joint efforts to achieve integration and harmony in applying it, in a way that contributes to achieving its goals.

The corporate law is set to contribute to strengthening the regulatory environment for companies, facilitating procedures and regulatory requirements to stimulate the business environment and support investment, achieve balance among stakeholders, provide an effective and fair framework for corporate governance, and devote institutional work, in addition to its effective contributions to the sustainability of economic entities and attracting local investments, as well as foreign sources, providing sustainable financing sources, meeting the needs and requirements of the entrepreneurship sector, and stimulating the growth of small and medium enterprises.

The Ministry of Commerce and the CMA called on the public and those interested to get acquainted with the new corporate law and its implementing regulations on the Ministry's website at the link: https://mc.gov.sa/ar/Pages/CS.aspx, and via the Authority's website at the link: https://cma.org.sa/Market/NEWS/pages/CMA_N_3264.aspx.

Related Topics

Business January Market Commerce All

Recent Stories

UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

8 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.