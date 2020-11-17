UrduPoint.com
'Model Pupil' Austria Under Strain In Virus Second Wave

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

'Model pupil' Austria under strain in virus second wave

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :While Austria was held up as a model to follow during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, its return to lockdown Tuesday has sparked a backlash against the government.

Experts, news outlets and opposition politicians have been lining up to condemn the conservative-green coalition government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for its handling of the second wave.

"Lack of anticipation" and "irresponsible behaviour" are just some of the criticisms levelled at the administration since the new lockdown was announced on Saturday.

The closure of all non-essential stores and schools is "without question the expression of a total loss of control" said Pamela Rendi-Wagner, leader of the opposition Social Democrats (SPOe).

"It is because of the government in particular that more severe measures are now necessary and that Austria has gone from being a model country to being the bottom of the table in terms of infections." Rendi-Wagner is herself a former health minister and trained as a doctor.

Saturday's measures came two weeks after the closure of restaurants, bars, cultural and sports venues in a failed bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The country is now under curfew until December 6, with limited exceptions such as essential travel for work, buying groceries, helping or caring for others, or for exercise.

