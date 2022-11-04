Moderate earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Friday morning, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake occurred at 1:46 a.m.

Friday Jakarta Time (1846 GMT Thursday), with the epicenter at 158 km northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar (Maluku Tenggara Barat) district and the depth at 94 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.