Moderate earthquake jolts western Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Sunday, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake hit at 10:03 Jakarta time (0303 GMT), with the epicenter at 44 km southeast of Calang city and a depth of 56 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The quake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it said.