Moderate Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Moderate earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Papua province in eastern Indonesia on Thursday, a weather agency said.

The quake rocked at 11:58 a.m. local time (0458 GMT) with its epicenter situated at 14 km southeast of Sarmi Regency and a depth of 11 km under-land, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said.

