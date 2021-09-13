UrduPoint.com

Moderate Quake Hits Northeastern Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Tehran, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A 5.2 magnitude quake shook Iran's northeast Monday, the country's seismological agency said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The moderate quake struck at 8:32 am (0402 GMT) near the city of Quchan in Razavi Khorasan province at a depth of six kilometres (3.7 miles).

It rattled the provincial capital Mashhad, Iran's second largest city, near the border with Turkmenistan.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported it had placed rescue teams on alert but did not immediately report casualties or damage.

The United States Geological Survey reported the quake as having a magnitude of 5.1.

Iran, located at the intersection of several tectonic plates, is a zone of high seismic activity.

