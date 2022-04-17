Moderate quake jolts eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :A 5.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on Sunday, and no tsunami alert was issued, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 12:49 Jakarta time (0549 GMT), with the epicenter at 111 km northwest of Kepulauan Yapen (Yapen islands) district and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.