UrduPoint.com

Modern Urban Transport Facilities In Pakistan To Get Boost With China's Help

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Modern urban transport facilities in Pakistan to get boost with China's help

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Along with China's investment in Pakistan, great support and progress were continuously seen in the infrastructure sectors. When it comes to infrastructure, one of the top items that stands out is the public transport sector.

China has exceptionally helped Pakistan in this sector. And its investors are constantly helping Pakistan with new projects in this sector to bring Pakistan on par with the modern world.

Recently Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated two new projects of running buses in Islamabad in order to improve the urban facilities.The buses running on these routes are Green Line and Blue Line. Buses for this project have been imported from China. The reason for importing buses from China is that in the past, in Islamabad Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service, where Chinese capital was used for this project, the buses were also imported from China and these buses proved to be very standard and low cost in terms of their durability.

For this reason, buses for Green Line and Blue Line have also been imported from China, according to an article published by CEN.

Chinese buses and investments have previously been seen in public transport projects in Lahore and Multan. While the masterpiece project of further innovation in the form of Orange Line in Lahore stands as a manifestation of modern facilities In the field of transport, Chinese cooperation is not only available in Islamabad, but also in Karachi, the capital of Sindh. A wonderful project, namely, People's Bus Service is being worked on urban transport. The first phase of the project has started and Karachi and Larkana have been included in it. In the first phase of this project for Karachi, 130 buses have started running on the roads of Karachi, while in this project, two hundred and forty buses on seven routes will be running on the roads as a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World China Metro Orange Rawalpindi Larkana Progress From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd July 2022

2 hours ago
 Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

11 hours ago
 Volkswagen CEO Diess to step down in September

Volkswagen CEO Diess to step down in September

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz edges closer to fifth title of 2022 in Ham ..

Alcaraz edges closer to fifth title of 2022 in Hamburg

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.