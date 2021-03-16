Moderna announces start of Covid-19 vaccine trials for children

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :US manufacturer Moderna on Tuesday said it has started Covid-19 vaccine trials for children aged from 6 months to under 12 years old, with plans to enroll about 6,750 participants.

"We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the US and Canada," said CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement.

"This pediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our Covid-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population."