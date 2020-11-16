Moderna Says Covid-19 Vaccine 94.5% Effective
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was shown to be 94.5 percent effective according to early results from a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants.
"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.