Moderna Says Will Request US, Europe Vaccine Authorization Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:30 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :US firm Moderna said it would file requests for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe on Monday, after full results confirmed a high efficacy estimated at 94.1 percent.
"Moderna plans today to request EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) from the US FDA (food and Drug Administration)," Moderna said in a statement, adding it would also "apply for a conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency (EMA)."