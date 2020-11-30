Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :US firm Moderna said it would file requests for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe on Monday, after full results confirmed a high efficacy estimated at 94.1 percent.

"Moderna plans today to request EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) from the US FDA (food and Drug Administration)," Moderna said in a statement, adding it would also "apply for a conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency (EMA)."