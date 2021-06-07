Moderna seeks approval of Covid-19 vaccine for teens in Europe, Canada

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :US biotech firm Moderna said Monday it was seeking conditional approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine on teens in Europe and Canada, in what will assuredly be a boost for inoculation campaigns.

"We are encouraged that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement, adding that the firm also planned to file for emergency approval with the US food and Drug Administration.