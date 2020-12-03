UrduPoint.com
Moderna Vaccine Confers At Least 3 Months Immunity: Study

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity: study

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which was recently demonstrated to have 94 percent efficacy, causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months, a study showed Thursday.

Researchers at the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which co-developed the drug, studied the immune response of 34 adult participants, young and old, from the first stage of a clinical trial.

Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, they said that the antibodies, which stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from invading human cells, "declined slightly over time, as expected, but they remained elevated in all participants 3 months after the booster vaccination.

" The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, is administered in two injections given 28 days apart.

Even though the number of antibodies fade over time, that's not necessarily a cause for concern.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci and other experts have said it's very likely that the immune system will remember the virus if re-exposed later on, and then produce new antibodies.

Encouragingly, the study showed that the vaccine activated a certain type of immune cell that should help out in the so-called memory response, but only longer term study will confirm if this will really be the case.

