Modernization Not Privilege Reserved For A Few: Chinese FM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Those who have realized modernization should not tear down the bridge or block other countries' path to modernization, and they should not suppress, contain or stop other countries that choose a different path to modernization, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday.

Qin made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World.

China will defend the right to development of all countries with greater determination, Qin said, adding modernization is an inalienable right of every country, not a privilege reserved for a few.

He pointed out that China has no intention to engage in major-power competition. "What we are firmly defending is our own development interests and the Chinese people's right to pursue a better life," he said.

Qin said China respects the modernization path chosen by the people of other countries, and opposes attempts to create ideological confrontation and a new Cold War, interference in others' internal affairs and imposition of one's will on others.

China stands committed to the right direction of globalization, opposes attempts to build walls and barriers and push for decoupling and severing supply chains, and opposes unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure, said Qin.

China is doing its utmost to ensure stable and smooth functioning of industrial and supply chains, so that economic globalization and the modernization of all countries could move forward in tandem and complement each other, he said.

