Modi congratulates Biden, Indian-American Harris on 'pathbreaking' win

New Delhi, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his White House victory, and called his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris a source of "immense pride." "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory!" Modi tweeted.

In a separate tweet to Harris, the prime minister wrote: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans.""Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.

She is the first woman of color elected to the US vice presidency.