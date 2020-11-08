UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Congratulates Biden, Indian-American Harris On 'pathbreaking' Win

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Modi congratulates Biden, Indian-American Harris on 'pathbreaking' win

New Delhi, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his White House victory, and called his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris a source of "immense pride." "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory!" Modi tweeted.

In a separate tweet to Harris, the prime minister wrote: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans.""Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.

She is the first woman of color elected to the US vice presidency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Narendra Modi Women All

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

1 hour ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.