Modi Regime Using Investigation Agencies To Intimidate Kashmiris Into Submission

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Modi-led Indian government is using its dreaded agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) as a weapon to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement and intimidate them into submission.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Saturday, India's notorious agencies NIA and SIA are conducting raids on a daily basis across IIOJK, subjecting the local residents to severe harassment.

The sleuths of these agencies frequently search the homes of Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists, journalists and even ordinary people and take away their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets.

All these actions are aimed at intimidating those who refuse to toe the Bharatiya Janata Party's line in the occupied territory.

Political experts and Kashmir watchers have said that the Modi regime was also using the judiciary as a tool to subdue the Kashmiris.

They said that the freedom-loving Kashmiris were booked under draconian laws for their commitment to the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination. "They are implicated in fake cases to punish them for their affiliation with the freedom movement," they added.

The Kashmiris were being put behind bars for no crime other than political beliefs, they lamented, adding the Modi government had illegally detained thousands of innocent Kashmiris since August 5, 2019.

However, the Indian brutalities had failed to force the Kashmiri people to give up their just cause and they were determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their right to self-determination, they stressed.

