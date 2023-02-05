UrduPoint.com

Modi's Effigy Burnt To Show Solidarity With Oppressed Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Azad Kashmir Sindh Zone on Sunday burnt an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express solidarity with Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) brothers and sisters, outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The participants chanted slogans against Indian oppression in the IIOJK.

The protesting men and women participants in the beginning threw the effigy of Modi and then set it alight.

