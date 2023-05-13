Bengaluru, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :India's opposition Congress party won power in a key state Saturday, partial election results showed, defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling BJP a year ahead of national polls.

It ousted Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party from office in Karnataka, the only southern state controlled by the Hindu nationalist grouping.

Karnataka has a population of well over 60 million people -- about the same as Britain -- and its capital Bengaluru is India's tech hub.

With dozens of results still to come in, Congress had already won 114 places in the 224-seat assembly, enough for an overall majority, and was leading in another 22, which would give it a comfortable cushion, the election commission website showed.

BJP state leader B.S. Yediyurappa -- a former chief minister -- conceded defeat.

"Victory and defeat aren't new to BJP," he told reporters. "We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict."