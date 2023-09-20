(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The serious diplomatic incident between India and Canada that has occurred in recent days indicates that the grave consequences of the Hindu extreme nationalism promoted by the Modi regime have expanded from within India to abroad and even as far away as North America, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Wednesday.

If Narendra Modi continues to suppress minority religions and ethnic groups such as Muslims, Kashmiris and Sikhs, the extremely grave consequences will not only lead to greater domestic turmoil in India but also have a serious impact that will further spread to the whole world, he said in a statement.

Prof. Cheng, who is also a former Defense Attach� in South Asian countries, noted that due to unbearable extreme Hinduism by the Indian authorities, Sikhs hoped to establish their own country "Khalistan". This force was quite active from the 1960s to the 1980s but was subjected to bloody armed suppression by the Indian security forces. In this situation, some leaders and supporters of the Sikh separatist movement fled to Western countries, where they have regained their foothold and influence.

Recently, over 42,000 Canadian Sikhs congregated at the Khalistan Referendum voting center in Malton, Ontario, following the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader in Canada, Prof. Cheng added.

He further noted that over the years, the Modi regime has been vigorously promoting extreme nationalism that only reveres Hinduism. As a result, separatism, which was originally suppressed, has begun to sprout again. This has become a major headache for Narendra Modi. So, Narendra Modi quickly delivered punches. For example, in April this year, in order to arrest a leader of the popular Sikh separatist movement, the Indian government even completely blocked the mobile internet in the entire Punjab.

Prof. Cheng concluded that from a diplomatic incident between India and Canada, it seems that the Modi regime not only aims to suppress minority religions and ethnic groups domestically but also is expanding the scope of such actions overseas.