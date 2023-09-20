Open Menu

Modi's Suppression Against Minorities Expands From Within India To Abroad: Chinese Scholar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Modi's suppression against minorities expands from within India to abroad: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The serious diplomatic incident between India and Canada that has occurred in recent days indicates that the grave consequences of the Hindu extreme nationalism promoted by the Modi regime have expanded from within India to abroad and even as far away as North America, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Wednesday.

If Narendra Modi continues to suppress minority religions and ethnic groups such as Muslims, Kashmiris and Sikhs, the extremely grave consequences will not only lead to greater domestic turmoil in India but also have a serious impact that will further spread to the whole world, he said in a statement.

Prof. Cheng, who is also a former Defense Attach� in South Asian countries, noted that due to unbearable extreme Hinduism by the Indian authorities, Sikhs hoped to establish their own country "Khalistan". This force was quite active from the 1960s to the 1980s but was subjected to bloody armed suppression by the Indian security forces. In this situation, some leaders and supporters of the Sikh separatist movement fled to Western countries, where they have regained their foothold and influence.

Recently, over 42,000 Canadian Sikhs congregated at the Khalistan Referendum voting center in Malton, Ontario, following the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader in Canada, Prof. Cheng added.

He further noted that over the years, the Modi regime has been vigorously promoting extreme nationalism that only reveres Hinduism. As a result, separatism, which was originally suppressed, has begun to sprout again. This has become a major headache for Narendra Modi. So, Narendra Modi quickly delivered punches. For example, in April this year, in order to arrest a leader of the popular Sikh separatist movement, the Indian government even completely blocked the mobile internet in the entire Punjab.

Prof. Cheng concluded that from a diplomatic incident between India and Canada, it seems that the Modi regime not only aims to suppress minority religions and ethnic groups domestically but also is expanding the scope of such actions overseas.

Related Topics

India Internet World Punjab Minority Mobile Canada Narendra Modi Ontario Lead April Muslim From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Pre ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council i ..

5 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving SDGs

37 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New Yor ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

50 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah, University of Edin ..

American University of Sharjah, University of Edinburgh offer students graduate ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

3 hours ago
Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training ..

TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training" in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Argentina's ESMA torture center: hell becomes heri ..

Argentina's ESMA torture center: hell becomes heritage

12 hours ago
 Libya flood feeds unrest but political system unch ..

Libya flood feeds unrest but political system unchallenged: analysts

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over rescue team victim ..

12 hours ago
 Russian strikes in Ukraine kill nine

Russian strikes in Ukraine kill nine

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous