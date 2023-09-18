MOFA participates in GCC Foreign Ministers coordination meeting

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers coordination meeting, held in New York City, US.

The ministers and the GCC secretary-general discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination, the latest Gulf, regional and international developments, along with the efforts exerted in this regard.

The meeting also tackled the importance of strengthening cooperation with international organizations in order to enhance international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multiple International Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi.