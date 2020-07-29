UrduPoint.com
Mohaather Wins Group One Sussex Stakes At Goodwood

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:51 PM

Mohaather wins Group One Sussex Stakes at Goodwood

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Mohaather powered away from a strong field late in the final furlong to claim his maiden Group One victory in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday.

The 3/1 second-favourite, ridden by Jim Crowley and trained by Marcus Tregoning, pounced to edge out Circus Maximus by three quarters of a length.

Favourite Siskin could only finish third, with 2,000 Guineas winner Kameko fourth after struggling to find a clear run in the home straight.

The four-year-old Mohaather had put a disappointing performance in the Queen Anne Stakes, won by Circus Maximus, behind him with victory in the Summer Mile at Ascot earlier this month.

It was a first top-level triumph for Tregoning since Sir Percy landed the Derby in 2006.

"I've had to wait a long time, but we haven't had the horses," said the 60-year-old.

"It was a tactical race and we thought it would be. I don't blame anyone for that -- it's just racing. He struggled to get out as he is not the biggest, but Jim kept his calm and the horse has that massive kick.

"He's very impressive and if he'd got out earlier he'd have won easily -- he won easily anyway."

